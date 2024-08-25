Job mela evokes good response from unemployed in Vemulawada

Inaugurating the job mela, government whip and local MLA Adi Srinivas informed that state government was committed to provide jobs to unemployed youths

By Raghu Paithari Updated On - 25 August 2024, 07:53 PM

Youths, who were selected for jobs in mega job mela; Local MLA Adi Srinivas interacting with job aspirants took part in mega job mela

Rajanna-Sircilla: Mega job mela organized by the district administration evoked good response from the unemployed youth.

A total of 3,000 job aspirants from different parts of the district took part in the job mela held at Mahalingeshwara garden, Vemulawada on Sunday. Of them, 800 youths have been selected for various jobs by 48 companies by conducting preliminary tests and interviews.

Inaugurating the job mela, government whip and local MLA Adi Srinivas informed that state government was committed to provide jobs to unemployed youths. Besides government jobs, steps have also been taken to provide employment in private companies. As part of it, job mela has been conducted.

While, advising the youth to utilize every opportunity, he also emphasized the need to develop skills. The legislature was informed to organize a job mela for every six to eight months.