Texlationship to Situationship, here’s modern dating jargon for GenZ

Hyderabad: While it is true that love is the same regardless of the era, the approach and process towards it are constantly evolving with the growing mutual respect, self-care, and clarity. Here are a few terms of the GenZ era that are increasingly getting popular these days:

Situationships

A situationship is an uncommitted, undefined romantic relationship between two individuals. The latest dating term is reportedly increasing with young adults seeking it over traditional relationships and seeing it as a way to develop a relationship with less pressure. A situationship can be temporary, or it can sum up the entire relationship.

Daterviews

Daterviews are other kinds of dates, which are becoming more common these days. Rather than a romantic outing, these dates feel like an interview, with people asking several questions to figure out if it is a good match.

Texlationship

Texlationship is a relationship between people who will often text each other, but rarely meet. The kind of relationship that’s mainly based on texting each other most of the time with little to no face-to-face meetings.

Sober dating

While meeting up for beverages has been a trend for dates, GenZ and millennials are now reportedly adopting ‘alcohol-free dry dates’ or ‘sober dating’, in order to build a strong emotional connection with their partners.

Value match

It is important to have similar lifestyle choices and values for a relationship to grow stronger. And with time, young adults are recognising the impact of these values on their dating lives and are seeking partners with similar hobbies, activities, or passions.

Love haze

Love haze refers to the state of being head over heels in love, to the point where one can’t see their partner’s flaws. While they say that love is blind, it’s important to look for red flags and green signs to determine whether a relationship is healthy and compatible.