TFA football league: RBI down fighting OK Sporting FC

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Hyderabad: Riding on goals from Shaun Campbell in the 26th minute and Anuj in the 68th minute, RBI defeated OK Sporting FC 2-1 in the Telangana Football Association C division football league at the Gymkhana on Thursday.

For the losing outfit, Md Afeef scored a goal in the 18th minute to reduce the margin.

Result: RBI 2 (Shaun Campbell 26, Anuj 68) bt OK Sporting FC 1 (MD Afeef 18).