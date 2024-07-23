| Tganb Director Sandeep Shandilya Asks It Companies To Grant Leave For Rehabilitation Of Employees

TGANB Director Sandeep Shandilya asks IT companies to grant leave for rehabilitation of employees

The TGANB made it mandatory for all those caught using drugs to attend rehabilitation sessions. However, the software professionals are bringing excuses citing difficulties in getting leaves.

Published Date - 23 July 2024, 07:20 PM

Hyderabad: Software employees who are caught by the Telangana police for using drugs are now in dilemma after the managements refused to grant them long leaves.

The Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB) along with the local police units have been cracking the whip against drug addicts and nabbing them from pubs, bars, hotels, events and resorts also.

In last three months, more than two dozen software employees working with different MNCs were caught for using drugs.

The latest was the raid at The Cave Bar, Manikonda where among others, employees of various IT companies were caught.

The TGANB made it mandatory for all those caught using drugs to attend rehabilitation sessions.

However, the software professionals are bringing excuses citing difficulties in getting leaves.

Following the developments, the TGANB Director, Sandeep Shandilya, asked the managements of software companies to grant leaves to their employees who are willing to undergo rehabilitation.

The Bureau had already stated that those caught for using drugs will have to undergo tests four to five times over a period of time after they are caught.