TGBIE english inter exams for second-year students from this academic year

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 11 August 2024, 06:27 PM

Hyderabad: After successful launch for the first year intermediate students during 2023-24, the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TG BIE) has raised the bar of the English language proficiency test, which will be on IELTS lines, for the second-year intermediate.

Starting academic year 2024-25, second-intermediate students will be evaluated in English language proficiency through a comprehensive four-module system designed to foster active participation and enhance communication skills.

The practical exam comprising four modules – describing, presentation skills, group discussions, and listening comprehension – intend to provide holistic assessment of a student’s ability to communicate effectively in English.

As part of the describing module, students will be asked to describe a person, place, thing, event or process for two minutes.

In the presentation skills module, students are required to deliver an organised and engaging presentation about two-three minutes on a selected subject, which will be given to them.

As for the Group discussions, three-four students will be asked to hold discussions on a given topic for about two to three minutes.

In the final listening comprehension section, the examiner will read out a passage followed by four questions on it. Students will be asked to attempt these questions after listening to the passage.

The Board has already come up with guided exercises to help students navigate through these modules.

Apart from four modules for a total of 16 marks, students have to present a practical record book that comprises four marks.

As the English practical test is being introduced from this academic year, the Board has revised the scheme of examination for English language allotting 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for the practical test. A model question paper for the IPE has also been revised and released by the Board.

“By designing the English practical exam on the IELTS lines, the board apart from helping students gain English language proficiency intends to groom them for higher education in foreign universities,” official sources said.