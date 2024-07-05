Unemployed youth from Telangana to call for ‘Chalo Delhi’

The tense situation continued throughout the day, with protestors vowing to escalate their agitation if their demands were not addressed.

5 July 2024

Dharna at TGPSC in Nampally

Hyderabad: Amidst a tight security clampdown, the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) in Nampally, which resembled a veritable fortress, heavily barricaded by razor-sharp concertina wire and guarded by police personnel, the unemployed youth of Telangana State held a massive protest on Friday.

The protestors, demanding immediate release of a job calendar and fulfilling the poll promises including increasing Group-II and III vacancies, made during the recent assembly elections, clashed with the police.

Barricades and a large contingent of law enforcement personnel, including local police, rapid action forces, and quick reaction teams, were deployed to control the protestors. However, nearly 50 leaders from the BRSV student wing, led by Gellu Srinivas Yadav, managed to bypass security cordons and stage a sit-in protest on the busy Nampally main road.

The protestors raised slogans against the Congress government, accusing it of failing to fulfill promises made during the assembly elections. They specifically demanded the creation of more Group II and III positions and the filling of existing vacancies.

Mothilal Naik, the Groups job aspirant, who went on a hunger strike at Gandhi Hospital, threatened to lead a march in Hyderabad with 30 lakh people if the demands were not met. He also called for the resignation of Congress ministers and MLAs.

“The unemployed youth who helped the Congress party form the government in Telangana will soon dethrone it. The unemployed youth of Telangana will soon besiege Delhi to question Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his party failing to honour poll promises,” he said.

Another Group job aspirant, Sindhuja sought to know why the Congress government was forcing severe hardships on the unemployed youth who aided the grand old party to come into power. “If the government is scared of the unemployed youth, it should immediately fulfill our demands. We will soon call for a Chalo Delhi programme,” she added.

Police detained several protestors during the demonstration. Those detained were taken to the Goshamahal police stadium, where they continued their protest. BRS leaders also arrived at Begum Bazar police station demanding the release of the detained youth.

The tense situation continued throughout the day, with protestors vowing to escalate their agitation if their demands were not addressed. They demanded the Congress Ministers and MLAs to resign from their positions. BRS leaders including Errolla Srinivas reached Begum Bazar police station demanding for release of the detained unemployed youth. But he was not allowed.

TGPSC protest: Police register case

The Begum Bazaar police registered three cases in regard to the protest at the Telangana Public Service Commission office on Friday. The police had taken 370 persons into custody and invoked Section 170 (B) of BNSS against them.

Major demands

– Selection of candidates for Group – I Main exam in 1:100 ratio

– Increasing Group II and III vacancies

– Defer Group II and III exams till December

– Issue mega DSC notification

– Revoke GO 46