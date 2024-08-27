Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
TGPSC releases list of 171 candidates selected for veterinary assistant surgeon posts

Candidates selected for verification certificates have to exercise web options via a link made available on the TGPSC's website on August 30 and 31.

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 27 August 2024, 08:37 PM
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released a list of 171 provisionally selected candidates for recruitment to posts of veterinary assistant surgeon (Class A and B). For a list of selected candidates and further details, visit the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.

Meanwhile, the TGPSC will hold certificates verification for candidates picked up for recruitment to various non-gazetted posts in Ground Water department at its office in Nampally on August 31.

A list of candidates shortlisted for verification of certificates is available on the Commission’s website. Shortlisted candidates should download and carry a checklist, and attestation form etc., available on Commission’s website along with all original certificates as mentioned in the result notification.

