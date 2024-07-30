TGPSC releases recruitment exam schedule for CPDO posts

The paper I and II of CPDO exam will be held on January 3 and 4, 2025 respectively, while the paper I and II of EO test is scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2025 respectively.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 July 2024, 09:38 PM

The paper I and II of CPDO exam will be held on January 3 and 4, 2025 respectively, while the paper I and II of EO test is scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2025 respectively.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released the recruitment examination schedule for posts of Child Development Project Officer and Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade I in the Women and Child Welfare department.

The paper I and II of CPDO exam will be held on January 3 and 4, 2025 respectively, while the paper I and II of EO test is scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2025 respectively. Both the tests are being organised in the computer-based mode in multi-shifts, duly adopting the process of normalization of scores, the TGPSC said.

Candidates who applied for the recruitment notification can download the hall tickets from the TGPSC website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week prior to the examination date. Earlier, these exams were cancelled by the TGPSC over the question paper leakage issue.