TGPSC releases recruitment exam schedule for CPDO posts

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday released the recruitment examination schedule for posts of Child Development Project Officer and Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade I in the Women and Child Welfare department.
The paper I and II of CPDO exam will be held on January 3 and 4, 2025 respectively, while the paper I and II of EO test is scheduled for January 6 and 7, 2025 respectively. Both the tests are being organised in the computer-based mode in multi-shifts, duly adopting the process of normalization of scores, the TGPSC said.
Candidates who applied for the recruitment notification can download the hall tickets from the TGPSC website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ one week prior to the examination date. Earlier, these exams were cancelled by the TGPSC over the question paper leakage issue.