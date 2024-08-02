TGPSC releases provisional selection notification for AEE posts

The commission released the provisional selection notification for recruitment to 1,154 posts of assistant executive engineer (AEE) Civil.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 August 2024, 10:39 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Friday released the provisional selection notification for recruitment to 1,154 posts of assistant executive engineer (AEE) Civil.

For the list of provisionally selected candidates and further details, visit the website https://www.tspsc.gov.in.

The Commission had notified 1540 AEE posts in Agriculture Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Civil Engineering. Earlier, result notifications for AEE Agriculture, Mechanical, and Electrical Engineering were released by the Commission.