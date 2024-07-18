TGPSC to release exam key for hostel welfare officer grade –I on July 22

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 08:14 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) will release the preliminary key of recruitment examination conducted for posts of hostel welfare officer grade –I in different welfare departments on its website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/ on July 22. The Commission will also release the response sheets of candidates on the same day, which can be downloaded till 5 pm on August 21.

Objections, if any, on the preliminary key along with proof can be submitted through the link provided on the Commission’s website between July 23 and 5 pm on July 27. The TGPSC asked candidates to submit their objections only in English as the text box provided in the link is compatible only for English language.