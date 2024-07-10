| Group Ii And Iii Exams Schedule Revised This Is What Tgpsc Says

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 July 2024, 09:17 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Wednesday termed a web note on the Group – II and III services recruitment examination schedule circulated on the WhatsApp groups as fake.

As per the fake web note the Group – II exam for 783 vacancies is scheduled to be held on November 17 and 18, while the Group – III recruitment exam for 1,388 vacancies is on November 24 and 25.

‘Fake news is being circulated in some WhatsApp groups. The Commission has not issued any success press note,” the TGPSC said in a message to media persons.

As per the schedule announced by the Commission, the Group-II recruitment exam is on August 7 and 8 and Group-III services exam is on November 17 and 18.