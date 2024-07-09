Group – IV: PwD candidates’ certificate verification from July 11

The certificate verification will be conducted at Government ENT Hospital in Koti from July 11 to September 4.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 9 July 2024, 09:20 PM

Hyderabad: The medical board examination for Persons with Disability (hearing impaired) candidates who have been picked for verification of certificates for recruitment to posts of Group – IV will be conducted at Government ENT Hospital in Koti from July 11 to September 4.

The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) on Tuesday advised hearing impaired candidates to appear before the medical board with their Group – IV examination hall ticket, three latest passport size photographs, along with all old certificates and hospital’s outpatient ticket at 9 am. A day-wise medical board schedule has been made available on the Commission’s website https://www.tspsc.gov.in/.