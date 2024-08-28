TGSRTC introduces Metro Deluxe bus passes for hassle-free travel in city

By C. Romeo Published Date - 28 August 2024, 07:34 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Citizens can now experience a hassle-free travel in the city with the new Metro Deluxe monthly pass being introduced by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

The Greater Hyderabad zone officials said the pass allows travel not only on Metro Deluxe buses but also on Metro Express, e-buses and city ordinary within the city and suburbs.

The Greater Hyderabad Zone of TGSRTC announced the prices for the metro green deluxe monthly bus pass at Rs 1450. With the pass, citizens can avail unlimited travel on Metro Deluxe, Metro Express, E-Metro Non-AC, City Ordinary and Sub-Urban buses within Hyderabad and suburban limits.

According to the TGSTRC authorities, bus passes can be issued from 6.30 am to 8.15 pm daily, including Sundays and holidays, at all bus pass centres within the Greater Hyderabad zone.

Earlier, TGSRTC issued bus passes for the ‘green metro luxury electric AC’ buses for Rs 1,900 per month. While the price of passes for these buses is Rs 2,530, the corporation is giving a discount of Rs 630 to encourage the passengers to avail of the environment-friendly premium bus service.

The pass will be applicable for buses running in Secunderabad-Patancheru (219) and Bachupally-Waverock via JNTU (195) routes. These bus passes however cannot be used on Pushpak buses.