Thai Airways resumes passenger, cargo operations in Telangana to pre-covid level

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:32 PM, Thu - 27 October 22

Hyderabad: The Thai Government has decided to resume Thai Airways passenger and cargo operations in Telangana to pre-covid level from October 30. Industry body Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) had earlier represented to the Thai government in April to resume passenger and cargo operations which were suspended during Covid.

Thai Airways was operating the Hyderabad–Bangkok flight 7 days a week.

“It is a welcoming news that Thai Airways has finally decided to resume its flight operation between Hyderabad and Bangkok after an absence of more than two years. This will help boost the tourism and people-to-people connection between Thailand and Telangana,” said Nitirooge Phoneprasert, Consul-General Royal Thai Consulate –General, Chennai.

“We are pleased with Thai government and Thai airways decision to resume operations from Telangana again. We had excellent trade and business happening between Telangana and Thailand. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the daily Thai Airways flight link between Hyderabad and Bangkok was operated by a wide-body Boeing B777-200 aircraft, which over 300 seats including 30 business class seats and over 15 metric tonne of commercial cargo in addition to passenger baggage,” said FTCCI President Anil Agarwal.