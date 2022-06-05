Thanishq, Imran bag top honours at Inter-District Fencing Championship

Hyderabad: Thanishq Jadhav of Hyderabad bagged top honours in the Foil category while SK Imran from Jayashankar Bhupalpally clinched gold in the Sabre category of the 3rd Inter-District Fencing Championship held at the Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT), Dundigal, Hyderabad on Sunday.

The winners of this tournament will represent the State in the upcoming National Fencing Championship scheduled to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Cuttack, Odisha from June 17 to 20.

Results: Foil: 1 Thanishq Jadhav (HYD), 2 S K Eliyas (NLG), 3 CH Manikanta (NLG), 4 Nikhilesh (HYD); Epee: 1 V Lokesh, 2 V Lokesh (MDCL), 3 P Vamshi (HYD), 4 B Shashank (KTDM); Sabre: 1 S K Imran (Bhupalpally), 2 B Sravan Kumar (MDCL), 3 B Shiva (NLG), A Harieshan (HYD).