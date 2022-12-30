Chaitanya, Vaishnavi impress at U-14 Inter-District Fencing Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 30 December 22

Winners and runners-up with their medals at the 3rd Sub-Junior U-14 Inter-District Fencing Championship

Hyderabad: Naga Chaitanya and K Vaishnvi bagged top honours in the boys and girls foil categories respectively at the 3rd Sub-Junior U-14 Inter-District Fencing Championship held at the MLRIT, Dundigal, Hyderabad on Friday.

The top four performers in each category are selected to the State team to represent in the upcoming 24th Sub-Junior National fencing Championships scheduled to be held in Kerala from January 10 to 13.

Teams: Foil: Boys: 1 Naga Chaitanya, 2 Laxminarayan, 3 V Varun, 4 R Sunil; Girls: 1 K Vaishnavi, 2 B Hema, 3 Fatima, 4 K Nandini; Epee: Boys: 1 Naga Sai, 2 K Rithwik, 3 Prakash Nair, 4 Dhanesh Agarwal; Girls: 1 Adeeba Hoorain, 2 Ananya, 3 G Sri Vennala, 4 Thrivani; Sabre: Boys: 1 Parthasartha, 2 Ashok Goud, 3 Prakash, 4 Gourav Singh; Girls: 1 Anjali, 2 Harshita, 3 Sai Charanya, 4 Bruhatya Varma.