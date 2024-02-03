Thatikonda Rajaiah quits BRS, likely to join Congress

Rajaiah was denied a ticket by the BRS in the recent Assembly elections. Instead, the ticket was given to Kadiyam Srihari and won the polls.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 February 2024, 02:41 PM

Hyderabad: Station Ghanpur former MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah has resigned to the BRS party on Saturday. There are reports that he is likely to join Congress.

He submitted resignation letter to BRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Rajaiah met Health Minister Damodara Raja Narasimha recently.

