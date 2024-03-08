| The Curious Case Of Joe Bidens Iphone With Rounded Edges And The Ignored Drip Pricing

The curious case of Joe Biden’s iPhone with ’rounded edges’ and the ignored ‘drip pricing’

Although completely unrelated to 'drip pricing', the mock-up smartphone design of an iPhone which was used on the collateral that was posted along with Biden's statement, has now become the point of discussion among netizens.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 8 March 2024, 09:53 PM

Ordering food online or buy movie tickets online? You would have noticed that the price of a product you are planning to buy turns out to be much higher at the time of payment than at the time of you selecting it.

The same process is observed world over and US President Joe Biden has drawn attention to it, calling it “Junk Fees”. The President is currently using the issue of this junk fees to reach out to his voters.

In an attempt to reach out to people of the country, the US president made a post on his official social media accounts bringing the price add-up to light. In his posts, he said that his administration was working to end the ‘Drip pricing’ practice and other junk fees that ‘rip customers off’.

“Have you ever used a food delivery app to order a meal, but noticed a much higher end price than when you started searching? This is called “drip pricing” – and it adds up. My Administration is working to end this practice and other junk fees that rip consumers off. (sic.)” President Biden posted from the POTUS’ official X handle.

Have you ever used a food delivery app to order a meal, but noticed a much higher end price than when you started searching? This is called “drip pricing” – and it adds up. My Administration is working to end this practice and other junk fees that rip consumers off. pic.twitter.com/KaVvaYFkdM — President Biden (@POTUS) March 2, 2024

While, that’s the story of what Joe Biden calls “Drip Pricing” or “Junk Fees”, the talking point for people who have seen his posts on social media, has been completely off topic.

Although completely unrelated, the mock-up smartphone design of an iPhone which was used on the collateral that was posted along with Biden’s statement, has now become the point of discussion among netizens.

With another 6 months to go for the announcement of Apple’s iPhone 16, several imaginary concepts of the phone have already come up online. The mock-ups created by enthusiasts have already spread on social media as they are being extensively shared.

However, this particular mock-up, posted by the US President has grabbed the most attention as it shows an iPhone with “rounded edges”, which are possibly the roundest edges ever seen on an iPhone.

As one would imagine, majority of the responses that followed the post, were related to the iPhone and not the actual message. Users on X (formerly Twitter) responded to the post with extremely funny comments.

While one user said that it was most cursed phone mock-up ever see, other called it atrocious.

“I’m gonna need the name of the person who set the border radius of this “phone” immediately,” a user with handle @soren_iverson said.

I’m gonna need the name of the person who set the border radius of this “phone” immediately — Soren Iverson (@soren_iverson) March 2, 2024

“Forget drip pricing who set the border radius of this phone to the radius of the sun,” commented @darylginn.

forget drip pricing who set the border radius of this phone to the radius of the sun — daryl ginn (@darylginn) March 2, 2024

“Focus on the border,” said @TheKevinDalto.

Focus on the border. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 2, 2024