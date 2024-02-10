Apple reportedly working on foldable iPhone; Here’s what we know so far

Apple is currently building prototypes of clamshell-style foldable iPhones which means they could look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip phones in design.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 February 2024, 03:54 PM

Hyderabad: Much like the phones that Samsung and Oppo make, Apple is reportedly working on an iPhone that would be foldable! Although the tech-giant has recently launched the Vision Pro, it could be gearing up for another major addition to its line of products with the launch of a foldable device.

The iPhone maker is not just working on one, but two such devices – a foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad. According to reports, making these devices strong enough to withstand falls and other dangers that could possibly break them, seems to be the biggest challenge the company is facing as keeping them slim becomes mandatory.

A report on The Information, suggests that Apple is currently building prototypes of clamshell-style foldable iPhones which means they could look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip phones in design. The design of the devices will also mean that they will have an ability to stand and take pictures even at a 90-degree angle.

Meanwhile, Apple has approached manufacturers in Asia for procuring components of different sizes related to these devices. According to reports, the foldable iPhone and (maybe) iPads will not be up for sale anytime this year or even for the best part of the next as the company is facing some challenges in the making of the phones.