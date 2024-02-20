| Apple Asks Users Not To Try The Rice Jugaad On Iphones That Have Fallen In Water

Contrary to popular belief, Apple has come out to bust the rice 'myth' and advised its customers not to put a wet iPhone in a bag of rice.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 20 February 2024, 04:25 PM

iPhone (Representational Image)

Have you ever dropped your phone in a bucket of water or went into a pool with your phone in your pocket? Well, if you have, you would have definitely been advised to put your phone in a bag of rice to protect it from water damage. This hack, or ‘jugaad’ as Indians call it, is used across the world to dry phones and other gadgets which have fallen in water.

However, contrary to popular belief, Apple has come out to bust the ‘myth’ and advised its customers not to put a wet iPhone in a bag of rice as doing so could only allow small particles of rice inside the iPhone only causing more damage to it.

Apple debunked the rice myt’ by firmly saying on one of its support pages, that rice will not reach the sneaky places of the phone where water would have infiltrated, and instead, small particles of rice will get into smaller crevices like ports and openings creating further problems

How does Apple want you to dry your iPhone?

According to Apple, if your iPhone accidentally gets submerged in water, to dry it you need to first tap on the device gently against your hands with the charging port facing downward to remove excess water.

Then, put your iPhone in a dry area with good airflow. After 30 minutes of letting it dry, charge it with a USB-C charger. The phone will likely take one whole day or more to dry fully depending on the amount of water that got in, even as the liquid detection alert will keep popping up.

Apple added, “Although you should not charge your iPhone when it is wet, you might need to in an emergency. If you reconnect your iPhone to the cable or accessory, you have the option in an emergency to override the liquid detection and charge your iPhone.”

However, if all of the tricks mentioned above fail to show results, it could be time to seek professional help and with an visit an authorised service provider and hope that an expert could do the magic that is expected of him/her.