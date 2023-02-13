Avika is extremely proud of ‘Popcorn’

Stating that it was her dream to become a producer, she said she fulfilled it with ‘Popcorn’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:33 PM, Mon - 13 February 23

Hyderabad: Avika Gor, who shot to fame with ‘Balika Vadhu’ in her younger years, has won many hearts in the Telugu States with her performances with ‘Uyyala Jampala’, ‘Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada’ and other films. The actor turns a producer with ‘Popcorn’, an elevator romance that has her paired alongside Sai Ronak.

As the film, directed by Murali, hit the screens on Friday, the actor talks about her experience as a producer for the film. Stating that it was her dream to become a producer, she said she fulfilled it with ‘Popcorn’.

“Once I heard the script, I understood that it needed more attention and time from me. As actors, we go to the set, come back, and then promote the film. But as a producer, one needs to think and involve in various ways. I wanted to experience it. I always wanted to become a producer and fulfilled my wish with ‘Popcorn’,” the actor said.

“The enjoyable process of doing the film started manifesting in my performance. The emotions are natural and the transition is smooth,” she further added.

Speaking about her career so far, Avika said that all the characters she played were close to her heart. Revealing that the break she took after ‘Ekkadiki Pothavu Chinnavada’ was “purposeful”, she said that she utilised the time to introspect about the scripts she prefers to be a part of and groom herself for a bigger stage.

On the work front, Avika is working on a couple of Telugu projects and details will be announced soon. She’s also being launched in the Hindi film industry by Vikram Bhatt and Mahesh Bhatt with the film ‘1920’.