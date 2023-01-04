The naked dress era began in 2022

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 01:46 PM, Wed - 4 January 23

Hyderabad: Hugely popular in 2022 was nude fashion, making ball gowns, floral and cocktail dresses things from the past. From the Met Gala red carpet to other Hollywood fashion shows, we saw celebrities look amazing in sheer and translucent attire. Celebrities were often spotted wearing thin, figure-flaunting clothing on even casual occasions.

Kim Kardashian killed it in a skin-coloured crystal-swathed Marilyn Monroe dress. “Nowadays everyone wears sheer dresses, but back then that was not the case,” the model told ‘Vogue’. Even Beyonce, Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Olivia Wilde, Rita Ora, Florence Pugh, Irina Shayk, and Jodie Turner-Smith have been seen embracing the fad.

While ringing in the New Year in Phuket, Thailand, Telugu actor Rakul Preet Singh was photographed wearing a sheer top and bottom. And who can forget Rihanna flaunting her beautiful pregnancy body in a sheer Dior negligee at a fashion show? Some brides even ditched the traditional wedding gown in favour of a sheer one.

“I could never picture myself as a conventional bride… and had no desire to wear a traditional, virginal gown… I deeply resent the way our wardrobes are still being policed by society. We, collectively, should feel furious that women still have to endure this patriarchal nonsense,” fashion expert Camille Charriere said of her upcycled lace wedding dress.

In the industry, nude fashion now emphasises artistic interpretation more than bare skin. Being at ease with your own body type is another important aspect of naked fashion. “What’s more concerning is…. Why are you so scared of breasts? Small? Large? Left? Right? Only one? Maybe none? I wore that dress because I know. If being loudly abusive towards women publicly in 2022 is so easy for you, then the answer is that it is you who doesn’t know. Grow up. Respect people. Respect bodies. Respect all women,” Pugh said of her pink see-through Valentino dress.

It is safe to say that in 2022, the best way to stand out was to wear an invisible dress.