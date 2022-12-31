Jawans at borders to get 100 days with family

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Saturday that the soldiers deputed in border areas of the country will get to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days in a year.

Delivering a speech after the inauguration and laying the foundation stone of various projects of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D) at Devanahalli in Bengaluru, Shah said, “They (soldiers posted in border areas) should have this opportunity to stay with their families or at headquarters for 100 days… We are preparing rosters for this. The stress and tension of soldiers reduce. This is a difficult task, I understand. But, I believe from a humanitarian point of view it has to be done,” he said.

Shah ITPB soldiers that before elections, the government will make a plan in this regard. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government is dedicated to the welfare of soldiers and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF),” he asserted.

Shah also commended the services of the ITPB and CAPFs, stating that “they deliver service in the most difficult terrains of the country”. “We can’t even imagine the situation. They work in -42 degrees Celsius and they can only get the push to face harsh conditions from a high level of patriotism. When our ITBP soldiers are patrolling or camping, no one would dare to encroach one inch of my country,” he added.

“ITBP soldiers have got the title of ‘Himveers’ by the people, which is more than Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan rewards which are given away by the government,” Shah said.

The Home Minister also said the government is in the process of completing the full chain, where problem identification is done, research is carried out for solutions, recommendations are given, policy changes are made and execution is also reviewed in terms of law and order situation in the country.