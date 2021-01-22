The Park Hyderabad offers staycation with brunch for Republic Day

Mark R-Day with your loved ones by pampering yourself at The Park

Published: 6:42 pm

This Republic Day, celebrate the day with your loved ones at The Park Hyderabad. The hotel is offering a ‘Republic Day Brunch at Verandah’ at Rs 999. Join in for the #AnythingButOrdinary staycation and a lavish Sunday brunch.

Work from home doesn’t mean you can’t take a break, a staycation is just the right answer to relax. They also have a liberation stay package being offered at Rs 4,499 per night.

One gets a luxury room, double occupancy with breakfast, lunch or dinner including a 20 per cent discount on laundry, food and beverage. Early check-in and late check-out subject to availability. The offer is valid from January 22 to 26.

The Park also offer discounts for armed force personnel on Republic Day. Situated in prime locations of Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi, and Mumbai. The Park Hotels house some of India’s most inventive restaurants, liveliest bars and happening nightclubs.

