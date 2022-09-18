‘The Real Woman Awards’ felicitates women entrepreneurs in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:13 PM, Sun - 18 September 22

Hyderabad: Acknowledging and felicitating women entrepreneurs from construction industry, the 4th Edition of the coveted ‘The Real Woman Awards’ was held here.

The winners of the awards in various categories were Ratna Kalluri, Sustainable Spaces, Mavita Singhal, Architect–Residential Projects, Sanngittha Segu, Farm Homes-Developer, Sucharita Vasista, Water Systems, Rachitha Modupalli, Interior Design-Home Interior, Rukmini Vedantam, Structural Audit, Vasundara Parthasarathy, HVAC&R Solutions, Dr Sridevi Rao, Landscape Architect, Dr Saadeepani Vajje, Green Building Consultant, Vijayadurga Koppisetti, BIM Services and Simulation.

The other award winners included Sivaranjani B, Digital Solutions, Rishika R, Landscape Designer, Meera Matampally, Heritage Architecture, Meena Shah, Interior Products, Meena Murugappan, Eco Habitats, Leena Chowdary, Architect-Commercial Projects, Lalithavani R, EPC Projects, Keerthi Masna, Engineering Trainings, Juhi Jaiswal, Design and Build Projects, Divya Gulechha, Interior Designer-International Projects, Avantika Agarwal, Interior Designer-Office Design and Ashmi Shah, Interior Designer-Residential Bungalow.

The earlier three editions held at Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad saw women of excellence from construction industry being bestowed with recognitions.