The sorry state of a lane in Yakutpura

By Epsita Gunti Updated On - 20 May 2024, 07:32 PM

Hyderabad: Along with a drain and pile of garbage in front of their homes, residents of Ganga Nagar in Yakutpura are now enduring stagnant water that is making it difficult for them to step out.

Even if they do, there is no other way out than to drench their feet in murky waters.

When one Mohd Imran brought this condition to the civic authorities’ attention on X (formerly Twitter), the HMWS&SB did take notice.

However, hours later, they clarified that the matter falls under the jurisdiction of the GHMC. “Had it been about a sewage manhole, we would assist.

But the GHMC is widening the nala there and this is because of that. And instead of starting that from downstream, they are doing it from upstream which is causing this problem,” said a water board official.

The same was also communicated on the social media platform, where the GHMC team has yet to respond.

Describing the living conditions in the lane, Imran writes, “Animals are better than humans in Yakutpura Ganga Nagar, drain water is filled up in large quantities, if you complain then no one cares. (sic).”