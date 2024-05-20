GHMC contractors protest over unpaid bills

Speaking to the media, they said that at least four contractors lost their lives due to heart attacks in the last year and said they are making these demands now as there were impressive collections under the Early Bird Scheme.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 06:40 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Contractors of the GHMC on Monday staged a protest at the corporation’s head office, demanding their overdue bills be cleared at the earliest.

All the monsoon-related civil works will also be halted until they are paid, they added

According to them, bills of Rs.1,320 crore had not yet been cleared. Similar protests were held at other zonal and circle-level offices across the city.