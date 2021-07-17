Theatres to open on Sunday in Telangana

Ahead of new movies getting released on July 23, theatres will start functioning from Sunday.

By | Published: 9:26 pm

Hyderabad: There’s big news for cinegoers in Telangana with cinema exhibitors finally deciding to open theatres in the State from Sunday.

The decision brings an end to the stalemate over functioning of theatres ever since the lockdown was lifted. Ahead of new movies getting released on July 23, theatres will start functioning from Sunday.

The Telangana Film Chamber of Commerce led by president Murali Mohan and Secretary Sunil Narang convened an emergency meeting with movie exhibitors on Saturday.

Prior to the meeting, representatives of Telangana Film Chamber met Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinvas Yadav and urged him to issue orders pertaining to subsidies that the State government had announced on cinema theatres.

Anupam Reddy, Kishore Babu, Abhishek Nama, Bala Govinda Raju were among others present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .