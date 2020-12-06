Theft at lifestyle store in Banjara Hills

The offenders had opened the shutter of the store using a duplicate key and took away the cash kept in the store in the night

By | Published: 7:17 pm

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons took away Rs. 5 lakh in cash after opening the shutter of Jade Blue lifestyle store at Banjara Hills Road No.1 on Saturday night.

The offenders had opened the shutter of the store using a duplicate key and took away the cash kept in the store in the night. The management noticed the cash missing on Sunday when they opened the store for the day.

“We suspect some persons known to the store owners opened the lock using keys. There are no signs of forceful entry as the lock is intact,” said B Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, sub inspector Punjagutta police station.

On a complaint the police registered a case and investigation going on. The police are checking the surveillance cameras installed in the surroundings to identify and nab the offenders.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .