There are no ‘big teams’ in World Cup: Virat Kohli

By PTI Updated On - 07:57 PM, Wed - 18 October 23

Pune: There are no “big teams” in the World Cup and upsets at the mega event happen when the conversation revolves around the more successful teams, star India batter Virat Kohli said on Wednesday.

Kohli’s statement comes following two major upsets in the ongoing World Cup. While Afghanistan stunned holders England by 69 runs in New Delhi on Sunday, Netherlands recorded their biggest win in the history of the game when they shocked South Africa by 38 runs in rain-curtailed affair in Dharamsala on Tuesday.

“There are no big teams in the World Cup. Whenever you start focusing only on bigger teams, an upset happens,” Kohli told Star Sports ahead of India’s World Cup match against Bangladesh. India have dominated Bangladesh in World Cup and have not given them much after losing to the Asian neighbours in 2007 in the Caribbean but Kohli reminded of the threat skipper Shakib Al Hasan poses with the ball on Thursday.

“Over the years, I’ve played a lot against him (Shakib). He’s got amazing control. He’s a very experienced bowler. He bowls very well with the new ball, knows how to deceive the batsman, and is also very economical,” Kohli said.

“You have to play your best against all these bowlers, and if you aren’t able to, these bowlers are able to create pressure and increase the chances of getting you out.” India all-rounder Hardik Pandya agreed with Kohli. “He is a very street-smart cricketer. He has been carrying Bangladesh on his shoulders for the longest years,” Pandya said.

Shakib, on the other hand, feels that Kohli is the best batter in the modern era. “He’s (Kohli) a special batsman, probably the best batsman in the modern era. I think I’m lucky to get him out five times. Of course, it will give me great pleasure, taking his wicket,” he said.