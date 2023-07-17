There is sufficient water in SRSP: Minister

The Minister told farmers that after observing the rainfall trends and water level of the project for a few days, if necessary, the process of filling water through reverse pumping would be resumed.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:52 PM, Mon - 17 July 23

File Photo

Nizamabad: Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Monday informed that since the current water level of Sri Rama Sagar Project (SRSP) has reached 30 TMC through reverse pumping water and flood water, the pumping has been suspended temporarily.

The Minister told farmers that after observing the rainfall trends and water level of the project for a few days, if necessary, the process of filling water through reverse pumping would be resumed.

Since there has been heavy rain in the surrounding areas of SRSP for the last three days, the flood water was likely to enter the project from upstream and there would be no shortage of water for irrigation, he said.

In the wake of farmers facing difficulties in taking up crop cultivation due to lack of rains, the Chief Minister had decided to fill the Kaleshwaram water in SRSP through reverse pumping, he said, adding that water has been filled in SRSP at the rate of half TMC per day for the last ten days.