Warangal: Five-year-old girl’s body found in SRSP canal

The parents, who noticed about their daughter's absence, started searching for her and after a few hours lodged a complaint with the police.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 19 February 2024, 04:09 PM

Warangal: A five-year-old girl’s body was found in SRSP canal near Dubba thanda in Kesamudram mandal of the district on Monday.

According to reports, the girl, who used to perform acrobatic stunts on streets along with her parents, was allegedly kidnapped by an unknown person on Sunday evening and when she screamed for help, the accused reportedly threw her into the SRSP canal.

The parents, who noticed about their daughter’s absence, started searching for her and after a few hours lodged a complaint with the police. The father of the girl S Ravi informed that his daughter S Sandhya went missing from Islawath thanda in Parvathagiri mandal on Sunday evening.

Parvathagiri Sub Inspector E Veerabhadra Rao said villagers of Dubba thanda of Kesamudram mandal found the girl’s body floating on SRSP canal and informed them.

“We are verifying the facts about the girl’s kidnapping and being thrown into the canal. We suspect that one of the family members could be behind the death of the girl,” he said.

The police have registered a case of suspicious death and investigation is continuing.