Nizamabad: SRSP water samples sent to lab for test

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:34 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Nizamabad: Following reports that the water stored in the Sriram Sagar Reservoir has become discolored and polluted, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu directed officials to conduct a comprehensive test of the water at the Pollution Control Board labs.

The collector on Sunday visited the reservoir and examined the water and immediately directed the officials to collect the samples of the water and send them to PCB labs. The district Rural Water Supply (RWS) authorities informed the collector that although the water in the reservoir had turned green no harmful substance had been found and that the project water had not been polluted.

The RWS officials further informed that samples of Godavari water were collected from around 10 intake well points used for drinking water and necessary tests were conducted and that it was confirmed that they were suitable for consumption. Along with the SRSP project, samples were also collected from Basara, Yamcha and other areas and preliminary tests were conducted and it was revealed that the waters were not contaminated, the officials said.

However, the collector said that it would be better to test the water at the PCB labs and directed officials to immediately take steps in this regard.

