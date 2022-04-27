These restaurants in Hyderabad serve authentic Korean cuisine

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:39 PM, Wed - 27 April 22

Hyderabad: The unparalleled love for BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys, and Korean dramas has led many of us to be blown by the Korean culture including their alluring food. Be it tteokbokki, a Korean snack, or ppopgi, a Korean candy made with melted sugar and baking soda, and kimchi chigae, their cuisine is highly enticing.

If you’re a Hyderabadi and craving a Korean meal, then fret not. Because our city has brought Korea closer than you realised. We have curated a list of the best eateries in Hyderabad serving Korean food.

Go Gu Ryeo at Hitec City was started by Choi Miyoung and her husband Ko Hongsun, Korean nationals, last year and since then lining up of customers has not stopped. It is the first Korean restaurant in the city. Posters of famous K-pop singers like BTS and Blackpink adorn the walls of the restaurant. From offering fiery appetizers like the Korean Fried Chicken to Soups like the Kimchi Chigae to Kimbaps to different meat-based rice bowls, the place can satisfy your Korean food cravings. They also serve signature cuisine Ramyeon aka Ramen in their authentic style.

Chubby Cho, an iconic pan Asian restaurant at Jubilee Hills, serves authentic Korean cuisine. Their spicy Korean shin chicken, a hot bowl of udon noodles, and Ramen are not to be missed.

Another restaurant, 7 Sisters at Banjara Hills, is a rooftop eatery that is well-known for its Korean spread. From dumplings to Kimbap to bibimbap to ramen, 7 Sisters will set you up for a glorious treat.

Haiku, the Asian kitchen at Gachibowli and Banjara Hills is known for curating the finest pan-Asian dishes. They also serve a handful of mouth-watering Korean dishes.