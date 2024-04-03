Hyderabad’s Subhan Bakery tingles palates in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh

Haleem, the Ramzan delicacy of Subhan Bakery, has taken Riyadh by storm.

By JS Ifthekhar Published Date - 3 April 2024, 04:29 PM

People queuing up for haleem at Subhan Bakery in Riyadh

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s Subhan Bakery has gone international. Known for its crunchy Osmania biscuits and Dam ke Roat, this cherished establishment of the Nizam era has spread its wings beyond borders, landing its first international venture in the heart of Saudi Arabia. It’s now tickling taste buds in the desert kingdom’s capital city, Riyadh.

Haleem, the Ramzan delicacy of Subhan Bakery, has taken Riyadh by storm. It has become an instant hit both with the native Arabs and the Indian Diaspora. The syrupy dish has added a new sensation to the robust and aromatic flavours of Saudi cuisine. The bakery has succeeded in capturing the hearts of connoisseurs, becoming a culinary legend in its own right.

Situated on the Al Murabba road near the Hara region, Subhan Bakery is drawing huge attention since this area is overwhelmingly inhabited by overseas workers from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. For over a century, Subhan Bakery has been synonymous with traditional Indian delights, tantalizing the taste buds of locals and tourists alike with its iconic Osmania biscuits and Dam ke Roat.

The decision to venture into Saudi Arabia was not made lightly. Syed Irfan, the visionary proprietor of Subhan Bakery, shares, “For a long time, there was a demand for our bakery products in the kingdom. So we decided to try our luck here. By the grace of Allah, we are receiving a lot of appreciation from the people from day one”, he says.

Nestled near the vibrant Hara region in Riyadh, Subhan Bakery finds itself in familiar territory. This area bustling with the vibrant energy of the Hyderabadis, provides the perfect backdrop for their overseas debut. Here the aromas of home mingles with the exotic allure of a new land, creating a melting pot of flavors and cultures.

As news of Subhan Bakery’s arrival spread like wildfire, eager patrons flocked to its doors, forming long queues that snaked around the corner. Patiently awaiting their turn, they yearn for a taste of nostalgia, a bite of home in a foreign land. They are seen lapping up haleem boxes priced 15 Saudi Riyal apiece.

Each spoonful offers a symphony of flavors – the tender meat, slow-cooked to perfection, the fragrant blend of spices, dancing on the palate; and the rich, creamy texture that speaks volumes of the expertise honed over the years.

But it isn’t just the haleem that captured hearts. Patrons also find solace in the familiar crunch of the Osmania biscuits, the sweet indulgence of Dam ke Roat, and the myriad other delights that the bakery has to offer.

For Subhan Bakery, this international foray marks a historic milestone. It is the first time in its illustrious 130-year history that its flavors have graced foreign shores. As the aroma of freshly baked goodies waft through the air, mingling with the spirit of Riyadh, Subhan Bakery stands tall as a testament to the enduring legacy of tradition, taste, and the unwavering spirit of entrepreneurship.

