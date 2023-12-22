Hyderabad: Gokul Chat’s owner Mukund Das passes away

Mukund Das had been battling health challenges and was admitted to a hospital in the city where he eventually passed away
Hyderabad: Mukund Das, the owner of the renowned Gokul Chat, breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 75. His demise was attributed to age-related issues, as confirmed by his grieving son.
Gokul Chat, a culinary gem that graced Hyderabad since the 1970s, became synonymous with delectable chaats and savory delights, earning a dedicated following over the decades.