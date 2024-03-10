Haleem Hubs: Restaurants prepare for Ramzan rush

Hyderabad: The month of Ramzan is round the corner and restaurants across the city are all geared up to prepare and offer the mouth watering haleem.

It was first introduced to the city by the management of Madina Hotel located in Madina Building in the old city and gradually different restaurants started preparing it during Ramzan. The haleem is prepared using chicken, mutton or beef meat, ghee, wheat, spices, dry fruits and other ingredients. A plate of mutton haleem is priced between Rs. 220 and Rs. 270 at restaurants in the city.

Mohd Majeed, owner of Pista House, said the prices of ingredients increased significantly in the last one year and also wages of workers and transportation cost. “Nevertheless, we are not going for a major hike. A decision on the price will be taken in a day or two and we assure it will not affect our customers,” he told Telangana Today.

Syed Irfan, of Subhan Bakery, said, “a plate will be priced at Rs. 270. We use all Grade 1 ingredients for preparing haleem.”

A majority of the restaurants prepare three varieties of haleem during the Ramzan month and sell at competitive prices. New and older parts of the city these days have an equal number of restaurants preparing haleem.

“At all our branches haleem will be available. We have tied up with food aggregators and people can order online as well,” said Mohd Irfan, of Shah Ghouse Hotel.

There are other popular restaurants like Sarvi, Paradise, Bahar, Bawarchi and Dine Hill that prepare and sell haleem during Ramzan. A few hotels have already started selling to allow people to taste and acknowledge their produce.

The haleem industry provides seasonal employment to thousands of youngsters who work in different sections of hotels. The temporary kitchens set up by big hotels in the city provide work to around 100 people while an equal number work as salesmen at the counters. The online business provides earning opportunities to food delivery executives as well.