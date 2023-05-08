Third Indian chapter of ‘Modern Love’ franchise, ‘Modern Love Chennai’, to release on Prime Video soon

Prime Video announced the global release of its upcoming six-episode anthology series ‘Modern Love Chennai’.

05:42 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video announced the global release of its upcoming anthology series ‘Modern Love Chennai’. This is the third Indian adaptation of ‘Modern Love’, the internationally-acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney, following ‘Modern Love Mumbai’ and ‘Modern Love Hyderabad’.

Produced under the banner of Tyler Durden And Kino Fist, with Thiagarajan Kumararaja as the creator, the six-episode anthology presents a bouquet of compelling and unique love stories set in the city of Chennai that explore relationships, push boundaries, and open minds.

The anthology includes the following episodes:

‘Lalagunda Bommaigal’ – Directed by Rajumurugan, music composed by Sean Roldan, it features Sri Gouri Priya, Vasudevan Murali, and Vasundhara

‘Imaigal’ – Directed by Balaji Sakthivel, music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, features Ashok Selvan and TJ Bhanu

‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji’ – Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, features Ritu Varma, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Pawan Alex, and Aniiruth Kanakarajan

‘Margazhi’ – Directed by Akshay Sundher, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, and Srikrishna Dayal

‘Paravai Kootil Vaazhum Maangal’ – Directed by Bharathiraja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Kishore, Ramya Nambessan, and Vijayalakshmi

‘Ninaivo Oru Paravai’ – Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, features Wamiqa and PB

“The third Indian edition of the well-acclaimed international franchise, ‘Modern Love Chennai’ celebrates and explores love in all its beauty, joy, and glory, hand-in-hand with the intricacies and complexities that go with the emotion. It has been wonderful collaborating with Thiagarajan Kumararaja and all the other wonderful directors to tell these heart-warming stories that explore the city’s culture and nuances,” said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

“Love stories and rom-coms have never been my cup of tea. Thus, ‘Modern Love Chennai’ was an interesting challenge. It has been a pleasure to partner with Prime Video to bring the latest Indian edition to the viewers,” said Thiagarajan Kumararaja, creator of the series and writer-director of one of the episodes. “With these stories, we have explored and celebrated the old-world charm of the city, which remains rooted in a distinct blend of tradition and modernity. All the stories in this anthology take us through the journey of exploring the very complicated, and yet very simple, emotion — love — in all its eclectic forms,” he added.

