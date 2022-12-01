This entrepreneur from Hyderabad sets out to de-stigmatise, glamourise periods

Devidutta Dash, Founder and CEO of Lemme Be.

Hyderabad: Everything about menstruation is hush-hush and why, asks Devidutta Dash, founder and CEO of an inclusive period care brand ‘Lemme Be’.

Based in Hyderabad, this entrepreneur turned her passion for taboo-free and comfortable periods into a thriving business model.

Founded in November 2020 along with her business partner Vinod Abrol, the brand focuses on uniquely designed menstrual hygiene products that are comfortable, affordable, and sustainable. Recognising her work, she was honoured with the Women Ahead – 2022 Award by IT Minister KT Rama Rao on the 7th T-Hub Foundation Day.

Devidutta, who had a traumatic first period, believes that menstruation should be easy and comfortable for all. “I got my first period in school. I was scared and ashamed. I used torn papers from my notebook to manage the flow of blood and sat through the whole day without telling anyone. And this is the case for a lot of young girls even today.”

And that is what Devidutta wants to change with Lemme Be. Through her volunteering at the Indian Red Cross Society and other NGOs, she was exposed to the issues menstruators face. And ever since she had the urge to better the status quo which resulted in her period care brand.

Approved by FDA, Lemme Be has a range of products that pivot not just around regular female menstruator but also teenagers, trans men, and intersex individuals, among others.

Reusable period panties, menstrual cups, biodegradable tampons, menstrual discs are some of their sustainable products. Additionally, they also sell self-heating patches, a period planner, and other period-related merch.

“I want to sell period care products like how one would sell lipstick, without shame and just like any other product,” says Devidutta adding that the brand sincerely attempts to make conversations around periods, normal. Lemme Be also works on creating educational content to support every young menstruator’s period journey.

With flashy pop-art on their packaging and a website that makes shopping for sanitary products exciting, Devidutta and her team are out to de-stigmatise and glamourise periods.