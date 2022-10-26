This guy takes his mom along to meet his Bumble date, here’s what happened

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:51 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

In a vlog that he uploaded on Instagram a few days ago, he is seen scrolling on Bumble, a dating app, endlessly until he finds the one. He asks her out for dinner and then what happened is a big surprise for both the ladies.

Hyderabad: There are a few who play safe, like a normal person. Then there are a few others who play bold. So bold that they take their mothers to meet their prospective girlfriend and make a vlog out of it.

An Instagrammer, Siddesh Lokare who goes by the username ‘sidiously’ dared to do the unthinkable in desi households. Not only did he let his mother eventually know that he is on a dating app, but he also took her along to meet his date. And the icing on the cake, his date explained what a dating app is to his mother.

Fortunately for the guy, both his mother and his date responded positively and neither of them threw a fit. Instead, they got along and were seen laughing and bonding over their meal.

The video, which has over 678K views, received mixed yet funny reactions online. Appreciating the women, one user wrote, “Oh wow yarr aunty is so sweet and cool. As well as the girl she’s amazing, with beautiful etiquettes. I’m gonna try it soon after exams(sic).”

Speaking about how he gave free publicity to the app, another user wrote, “Have a look, this guy just gave you some publicity absolutely free of cost. Baaki aap dekh lo(sic).”

Users showered love on the boy’s mother who understood the new-age dating space and encouraged him. Applauses were in for the girl as well for being understanding and playing along with him which resulted in a viral mini vlog.

