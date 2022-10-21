Dating app Bumble’s tips for budget-controlled, low-key dates

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:00 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

Street-food stall hopping: Hopping from one stall to the other as you taste a vast variety of lip-smacking street food can be a great way to bond on a low-key date.

Hyderabad: Go out in nature: A trip to the beach or an evening stroll is low-key and a great way to get to know your date better!

1. Street-food stall hopping: Hopping from one stall to the other as you taste a vast variety of lip-smacking street food can be a great way to bond on a low-key date.

2. Switch up your date venues: A lot of venues are now extending happy hours and providing live music at least once a week, so work it in your calendar and reap the rewards.

3. Get creative in the kitchen: Cooking at home keeps date costs at a minimum, so once you’ve been on a few dates and feel comfortable to invite your date home, get creative with your date to cook up some new recipes together. It can be quite a fun date!

4. Walking or cycling dates: A fairly obvious one, but how about taking your date to a local hidden gem you’ve been dying to share or choose a cycling date.