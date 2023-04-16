This homemaker from Mancherial is helping women learn driving easily

Meet Battula Kavitha alias Laxmi, a home-maker from Rajivnagar is helping women in learning the skill at ease and at affordable prices

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 07:39 PM, Sun - 16 April 23

Battula Kavita trains a woman in learning riding of a scooter in Mancheiral

Mancherial: Learning to ride a scooter, motorbike or four-wheeler still continues to be tough for girls and women. Moreover, many women find it inconvenient to learn from trainers who are men.

However, Meet Battula Kavitha alias Laxmi, a home-maker from Rajivnagar in Mancherial town, is helping women in learning the skill at ease and at affordable prices.

Kavitha has been training women from not only district centres, but also from the neighboring Godavarikhani, Kaghaznagar towns and Hyderabad in driving both scooters and cars by charging a nominal fee. She has imparted driving skills to 2,510 women so far.

“I mastered riding a motorbike on my own by rectifying mistakes I committed and tried to learn driving while helping my parents in manufacturing cement bricks. I have been training women in driving scooters and cars for seven and a half years. I am currently engaged by private driving schools of the town in teaching the skill to women,” Kavitha told ‘Telangana Today.’

The mother of two sons gives training to women mostly in summer vacations. She said she charges Rs.350 to teach driving to women if they have a two-wheeler and Rs.550 if she uses her motorcycle. She said she would like to teach driving to financially weak women for free in future.

The BSc graduate had worked as a teacher at a private school for six and a half years before venturing into training women in driving. She can easily ride a motorbike, car and even a tractor.

Additionally, she operates a kirana store, makes snacks and papads to add to the family’s income.

She was recently felicitated by local voluntary organisations Velugu Foundation and Vanitha Vakku of Mancherial for her contributions to women.