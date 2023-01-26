This Hyderabadi duo making all-out efforts to preserve dying art of Kondapalli bommalu

Chitra Sood, Sudha Rani go all out to train, upskill artisans in making Kondapalli bommalu

By Epsita Gunti Published Date - 11:45 PM, Thu - 26 January 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Chitra Sood and Sudha Rani Mullapudi are leaving no stone unturned in their efforts to preserve the dying art of Kondapalli bommalu. The duo championed their cause by training, uplifting, and upskilling rural women artisans who now earn twice as much as they did earlier.

Their pilot project began around 2019 when Abhihaara, a social enterprise dealing with sustaining crafts co-founded by Sudha, visited Kondapalli village to explore the natural dyeing process.

“We observed that only two families in that village were involved in the craft. Although other women were enthusiastic to learn it, they needed a push,” she said, adding that training interested women there and equipping them with the skills to make these toys was the only way to keep the craft alive.

Chitra and her team at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Complex Choices which also works on creating sustainable livelihoods for artisans, ideated and financially supported the project.

With the help of renowned artisan Kottayya Chary, who masters the art of natural dyeing wooden toys, they arranged six months-long training sessions for 15 women aged between 20-40.



The sessions were arranged locally so that women wouldn’t have to travel far and also paid them a stipend. From procuring wood and turning them into beautifully handcrafted toys to marketing and selling them, the group was trained on every nuance that would sustain them in their business.

“The unique aspect of this 400-year-old art form is that the wood these toys are made out of is local to that area. With our initiative, we were able to reconnect the artisans to their roots and emphasise natural dyeing methods,” says Chitra.

While these toys were traditionally coloured with natural dyes, artificial colours have come into use lately. The team took special care in introducing the women to natural dyeing in their sessions.

Today, these women are part of the Kedareshwari Kondapally Women Artisans Collective with a presence in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Their work is commissioned by Lepakshi and Golconda Handicrafts, in addition to private clients like the Lanco Group of Companies. They also run an online store called the Green Craft Shop.

Selling authentic Kondapalli bommalu that range anywhere between Rs 500 to Rs 10,000, these women supported by Chitra and Sudha are not just earning themselves a livelihood but are also giving this art form a second lease of life.