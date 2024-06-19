This is what Parineeti Chopra eats for “unilimited happiness”

Mumbai: Actor Parineeti Chopra loves eating raw mango and her latest Instagram post proves that.

On Wednesday, Parineeti took to social media and dropped a picture of “kacchi keri” sprinkled with red chilli powder and salt.

“Pro tip: Eat kacchi keri with salt and red chilli powder to find instant happiness. Add nimbu for extra happiness. Repeat dish for unlimited happiness,” she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti is basking in the success of ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’, which also stars Diljit Dosanjh.

Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’ presents the untold true story of Punjab’s original rockstar of the masses, who emerged from the shadows of poverty and rose to the heights of popularity in the eighties due to the sheer power of his music, angering many along the way, which led to his assassination at the young age of 27.

Diljit portrays ‘Chamkila,’ the top-selling artist of his era. Parineeti essays the role of Amar Singh Chamkila’s wife, Amarjot Kaur.’Amar Singh Chamkila’ is streaming on OTT.

She also recently took to social media to express happiness over the success of the film.

Taking to Instagram, Parineeti wrote, “I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I’ve waited for years…” She also thanked Imtiaz Ali for the opportunity.”Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity,” Parineeti added.

She also shared the post of director Hansal Mehta on her Instagram Stories. Hansal had reviewed the film on his Instagram account and wrote: “Imtiaz Ali has been somebody I’ve known from before any of us made our first films. I loved Jab We Met and Rockstar. I’m not a crazy fan like so many others. Honest admission – I envied his drop dead good looks and craze among women. I’ve also envied his most forgiving fandom among those who loved his recurring themes and films. More on that some other day.

He further wrote, “His latest (his best) #CHAMKILA is not a film. It is an experience. Imtiaz has outdone himself and raced past his own filmography with a film for the ages. The film is magical, audacious, musical, lyrical, poetic, romantic, raunchy, angry, rebellious, hard and soft – sometimes all of these all at once. It is a feat, his best work and perhaps the performance of the year from @diljitdosanjh. This one’s a true blue modern Indian musical from @imtiazaliofficial and @arrahman. Kudos to the cinematographer @sylvesterfonseca for the beautiful visuals, to my old colleague and friend @artb for the complex yet coherent edit. To the writers Imtiaz and Sajid. To the wizard @kamil_irshad_official for those masterly lyrics. Also shout out to @parineetichopra for her fine performance which sadly won’t be celebrated enough but this one’s truly her finest. And once again @castingchhabra has outdone himself. Thank you @netflix_in @monika__shergill @ruchikaakapoor @mochou05 for backing this cinematic event. Will watch this at least a few more times. This one’s meant to be savoured.” Parineeti is yet to announce her new project.