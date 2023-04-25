This Italian town fines people for taking selfies

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:08 PM, Tue - 25 April 23

Hyderabad: It is common for tourists to roam around a city and take hundreds of selfies as they attempt to capture the moment. Especially because many of these places have the most Instagrammable backdrops. However, for local residents, it may be a discomfort to see scores of them move around with phones like that.

In one Italian town, this discomfort was so much so, that the authorities decided to fine tourists for taking selfies. Portofino, a serene town on the Italian Riviera is now reportedly introducing no-waiting zones in a bid to prevent tourists from spending a lot of time taking pictures in specific tourist spots.

This is to keep the flow of tourists moving. And if anyone does not oblige to the terms and lingers around for a long time, the authorities will fine them up to 275 Euros (Rs 24,861).

BBC reported that the town’s Mayor, Matteo Viacava, said that the tourists have created ‘anarchic chaos’ by lingering around only to take pictures which have caused traffic jams and packed streets.

The no-waiting zones will be active from morning to six in the evening. The restrictions were introduced during the Easter weekend and will be valid until October.