Italian couple adopt boy from Karimnagar

Karimnagar district women and child welfare department authorities entrusted the orphan boy to the care of an Italy based couple in the presence of Collector Pamela Satpathy

By Renju John Daniel Published Date - 09:06 PM, Mon - 11 December 23

Collector Pamela Satpathy handing over the boy to Italian couple in Karimnagar on Monday.

Karimnagar: An Italian couple adopted a six-year-old orphan boy, who is residing in the ‘Sishugruha’ on Monday. The district women and child welfare department authorities entrusted the orphan boy to the care of an Italy based couple in the presence of Collector Pamela Satpathy on Tuesday. A certified copy of the adoption order and boy’s birth certificate issued by Karimnagar Municipal Corporation were also handed over to the couple by the collector. On this occasion, the collector interacted with an Italian couple.

Some time ago, the Collector interacted with the couple over video-conference and enquired about their job details, financial status and residential details. She also discussed the measures to be taken for the better future of the boy. The couple explained to the collector about education and health to be provided to the boy in Italy. District welfare officer M Sarasvathi informed that the boy, who was staying in Karimnagar Sishugrujha, was given for adoption to an Italian couple through Central Adoption Resource Authority. Passport would also be arranged from Secunderabad passport office ensuring the boy to go Italy along with his adopted parents. DMHO Dr Lalitha Devi, Marketing DD Padmavathi DCPO Shanthi, ICPS staff Thirupathi, Tejasvi and others were present.

