This Ramzan season, try Hyderabad’s first Double Decker Haleem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:15 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

By Epsita Gunti

Hyderabad: After Bahubali Haleem, this restaurant in the city has come up with yet another quirky way of having Haleem this Ramzan season.

Reaching a whole other level of creativity, Nizam’s Pride has introduced Hyderabad’s first ever Double Decker Haleem. In this dish, Haleem is served with coke. What makes this special is the way the dish is presented.

Just like how a double decker bus would have two lateral compartments, Haleem and Coke are served one on top of the other. With the bottom part of glass filled with coke, a cup full of haleem is fixed at the top of it leaving a small gap for the straw.

This unique presentation has drawn much attention, with haleem lovers thronging the place and enjoying this one of a kind dish. Apart from its presentation, it is being appreciated for how delicious and well-cooked the haleem is, which is served with lots of ghee, spices and a piece of lemon.

Single serving of this mutton double decker haleem costs Rs 230 and is currently available in Nizam’s Pride’s four outlets in KPHB Colony (4 pm to 11:30 pm), Ameerpet Metro station (2 pm to 10:30 pm), KPHB Metro station (2 pm to 10:30 pm) and Panjagutta – Next Galleria Mall (2 pm to 10:30 pm) on all days of the week.

Apart from haleem, Nizam’s Pride serves exclusively Hyderabadi cuisine with a bit of Iranian touch. The other notable dishes are Irani chai, Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, Shawarma and Kebabs.

