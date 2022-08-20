This unique wedding card printed on a tablet strip cracks up netizens

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:15 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: Creativity has no limits. A unique tablet strip is doing rounds on the internet with information that is irrelevant to medicine. However, a closer look reveals that it is not just any ordinary tablet strip, but a wedding invitation.

With bold printed letters “Ezhilarasan and Vasanthakumari Wedding,” this unique wedding invitation that is now viral on the internet is printed by a couple from Tamil Nadu. The groom, Ezhilarasan, is a pharmacist from Tiruvannamalai district, and the bride, Vasanthakumari, is a nurse from Genji in Villupuram district, according to the wedding card.

The wedding card printed on the tablet strip includes the date, address, and all the required information of the wedding. The couple is set to marry on September 5th. A DJ party and the Reception details are also mentioned.

The ‘special days’ on September 5 are seen listed in a red box; Under it, the names of the bridegroom’s and bride’s parents are presented in an unusual way, with the words “Manufactured by.” On the left side, information about the bridegroom and bride’s education are provided. A warning in red letters is also printed, saying that “all friends and relatives don’t miss my wedding function.”

Netizens came up with hilarious reactions to the wedding invitation. “Must be a meme by a creative brand manager venting out on the lack of opportunities to be creative – this is like her/his calling card,” commented a user.

Must be a meme by a creative brand manager venting out on the lack of opportunities to be creative – this is like her/his calling card😂 https://t.co/GfiTw6XgoV — Anup Soans (@anupsoans) August 19, 2022

Check out a few other reactions:

Seriously….when a pharmacist is getting married😂😂😂 https://t.co/atXRB065SU — Karlekar S L (@iSKarlekar) August 19, 2022

When he said he wanted invitations on a tablet, he didn't mean this https://t.co/no4ruGZYHa — Royston D'souza (@rdsouza11) August 19, 2022

Will those who say, "Allopathy ke side effect hote hai" attend this wedding? 🤣😅🙈 https://t.co/drsPkHoCWU — Mask Up! (@stihsrah) August 19, 2022