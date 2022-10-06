This viral note by a PhD student is extremely relatable

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:09 PM, Thu - 6 October 22

Hyderabad: Managing time with studies and other activities sometimes can really get challenging, especially if you are pursuing a PhD. And if you are a self-aware perpetual procrastinator, you have to draw your boundaries.

One such note from a procrastinator is doing the rounds online and netizens are absolutely relating to it. Shared by a Twitter user, Steve Bingham, the printed note read “Please do not talk to me. I am doing my PhD work and if you speak to me, I will not stop because I am a terrible procrastinator! Email if needed. Thank you,” in capital letters.

Bingham’s Twitter bio suggests he is a PhD Candidate at the University of Leeds and also a Senior Lecturer in Marketing at Nottingham Business School. His post has managed to garner over 8k likes. “I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point @PhDVoice,” he wrote, while sharing the note on Twitter.

I think every PhD student needs this sign at some point 😂😂 @PhDVoice pic.twitter.com/M0xLrntxrW — Steve_Bingham (@Steve_Bingham92) October 4, 2022

As the note was posted on Twitter, several netizens who included research students expressed similar troubles and shared their experience in the comment section. And they are surely hilarious!

“I had to buy a pair of ear defenders in my PhD office. My colleagues were lovely and not that loud, I was just easily distracted!” wrote a user. “I’m only in my 2nd year and I feel i need this to put sign from now, (sic)” said another.

Check out other reactions here:

One of my former colleagues pinned post-its with the words "Is this necessary?" everywhere (literally!) to stop himself from doing anything else than finnishing his thesis. We even found some of them when cleaning the lab years after he had left 😂 — Kerstin Neuhaus (@MicrotoPico) October 4, 2022

There should be an unwritten rule, if you are at your desk with your head/earphones in, then do not disturb. Even if they are off.

I am guilt of breaking this rule though. — Jonathan Wood (@hotphysicist) October 5, 2022