Three agricultural laborers die in road accident in Suryapet

The road accident took place at 9.30 am when the autorickshaw turned turtle after the driver lost control at Chimiryala crossroads. The agricultural laborers were going to Anumanchpally in Andhra Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 29 February 2024, 11:18 AM

Suryapet: Three agricultural laborers died on the spot when the autorickshaw they were travelling in turned turtle at Chimiryala crossroads in Kodad mandal on Thursday morning.

Five agricultural laborers had died in a road accident on Wednesday when a TSRTC bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Mothe in the district.