Thursday, Feb 29, 2024
Three Agricultural Laborers Die In Road Accident In Suryapet

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 29 February 2024, 11:18 AM
Three agricultural laborers die in road accident in Suryapet

Suryapet: Three agricultural laborers died on the spot when the autorickshaw they were travelling in turned turtle at Chimiryala crossroads in Kodad mandal on Thursday morning.

The road accident took place at 9.30 am when the autorickshaw turned turtle after the driver lost control at Chimiryala crossroads. The agricultural laborers were going to Anumanchpally in Andhra Pradesh.

Five agricultural laborers had died in a road accident on Wednesday when a TSRTC bus hit an auto-rickshaw at Mothe in the district.

